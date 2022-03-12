104,773 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 13.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP opened at $43.73 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,636,876 shares of company stock valued at $202,934,740 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

