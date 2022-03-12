10,092 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,068,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

