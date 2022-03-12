$1.49 EPS Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Standex International posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $104.56. 21,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.