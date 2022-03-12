$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.52 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $175.32. 610,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

