$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.52 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE VMC traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $175.32. 610,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
