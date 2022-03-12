$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.15. 2,720,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,778. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

