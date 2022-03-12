$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.35. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. The stock had a trading volume of 174,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,238. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $146.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,659,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

