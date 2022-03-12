-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($3.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

