$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.50. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,525 shares of company stock worth $45,154,733. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $7.65 on Friday, hitting $171.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.