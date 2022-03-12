$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Etsy reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $15.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.23. 5,987,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,383. Etsy has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $205.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

