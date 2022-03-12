$0.43 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. 271,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

