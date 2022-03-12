-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.
SONM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $10.40.
Sonim Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
