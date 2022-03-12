-$0.21 EPS Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

