-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 263,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,150. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,697,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,708,000. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

