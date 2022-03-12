$0.15 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 338,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,232. The company has a market capitalization of $475.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.