ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

