Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.
NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.07 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $989.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.
In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.