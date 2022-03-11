Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.07 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $989.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,732 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

