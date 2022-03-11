Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $208.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

NYSE ZTS opened at $189.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

