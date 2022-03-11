Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $189.22. 1,995,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,256. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

