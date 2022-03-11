Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ZNTL stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
