Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given New €56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 98,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. Zalando has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

