Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) to Buy

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.55 million, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

