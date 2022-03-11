Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,894,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

