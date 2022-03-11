Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

GNL stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -761.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

