Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to “Hold”

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.06.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $277,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,485 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

