Zacks Investment Research Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $131.76. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

