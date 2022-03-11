Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Sell

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $443.36 million, a PE ratio of 194.25 and a beta of 2.53.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

