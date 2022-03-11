Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

EPM opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. Research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

