Zacks Investment Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for DarioHealth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.99). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRIO. Aegis dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

DRIO opened at $6.70 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $4,293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 157,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 690.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 111,074 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

