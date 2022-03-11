Zacks: Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.56. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 8,628,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

