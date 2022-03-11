Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.23). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of PTEN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

