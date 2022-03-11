Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to announce $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. Olink Holding AB (publ) posted sales of $13.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year sales of $142.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $204.74 million, with estimates ranging from $203.02 million to $206.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.