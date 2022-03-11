Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.21. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. 43,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,208. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.
Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)
