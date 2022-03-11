Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.21. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. 43,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,208. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.