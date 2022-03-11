Zacks: Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $2.45. Assurant reported earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

AIZ traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.79. 9,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.16. Assurant has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $172.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

