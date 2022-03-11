Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post $291.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.23 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $201.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

RRGB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 520,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.63. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 74,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,468,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 350,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.