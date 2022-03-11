Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.75.

POOL stock traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 52 week low of $331.60 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

