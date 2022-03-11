Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%.

IDBA stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

