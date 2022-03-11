Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 211.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

