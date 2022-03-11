Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. StockNews.com raised Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,784 shares of company stock worth $2,506,447. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.89 million, a P/E ratio of -162.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

