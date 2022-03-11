Zacks: Analysts Expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diversey’s earnings. Diversey posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 281,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

