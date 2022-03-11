Zacks: Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.19 and the lowest is $3.94. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $24.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $21.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.95.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.48. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.