Zacks: Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.56. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $2,242,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,435,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

