Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Brokerages expect that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

