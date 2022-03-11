Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will post $262.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $280.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $251.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

ALKS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 8,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,460,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 175,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

