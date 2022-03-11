Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) to report ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the highest is ($1.08). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,440,073 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 364,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

