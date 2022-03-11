Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

