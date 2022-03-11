Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Markforged.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Markforged has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.87.

