Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.24). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,488.99% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.