Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

