Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 276.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altimmune.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $302.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.41. Altimmune has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $19.46.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

