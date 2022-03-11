Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.03

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 93848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after purchasing an additional 455,108 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,029,000 after purchasing an additional 914,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after purchasing an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

